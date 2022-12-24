New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Autodesk by 944.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,132 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 736.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 63,165 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $188.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $285.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.89.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

