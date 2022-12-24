Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 32,141 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,141 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $384.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $658.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

