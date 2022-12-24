Compass Ion Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $267.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

