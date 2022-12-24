Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 82.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

