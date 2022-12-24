Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $205.83 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

