Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 345,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,561,000 after acquiring an additional 54,872 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.31 and a 200 day moving average of $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

