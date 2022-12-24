AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

