Burleson & Company LLC Buys 957 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Shares of PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

