Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $16.20 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

