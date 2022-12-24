Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.