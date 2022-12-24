PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

