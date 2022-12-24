Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 165,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,985,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 631,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

