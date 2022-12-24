Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 66 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 631,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,135,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $174.97. The firm has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

