YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

