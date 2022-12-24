YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 478 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average of $147.69. The company has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

