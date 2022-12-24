Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Violich Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.8% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Visa by 43.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $205.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average of $201.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

