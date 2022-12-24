Integrity Advisory LLC Sells 537 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrity Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 345,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,561,000 after acquiring an additional 54,872 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.89.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

