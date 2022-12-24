Courier Capital LLC Sells 5,056 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

