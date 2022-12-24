Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $223,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.