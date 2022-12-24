Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 3,971 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,971 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after buying an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.