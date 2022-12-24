Courier Capital LLC Sells 463 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 5.0% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

