Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $266.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.68. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

