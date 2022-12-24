Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

