Corundum Group Inc. Has $465,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average is $134.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

