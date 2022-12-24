FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average of $194.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

