New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Moody’s by 131.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.63. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

