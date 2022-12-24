MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 6,000 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.95 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.