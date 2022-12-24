New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3 %

AEP stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.15.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.