General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

