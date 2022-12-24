Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 3.4 %

Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.38. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.