Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Paychex
In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Up 3.4 %
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
