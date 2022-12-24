New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.55 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Shares of NSC opened at $247.50 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.11 and its 200-day moving average is $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.