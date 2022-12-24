MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,239 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

