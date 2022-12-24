MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $99,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,996,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,017,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

