Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $13.88 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Novartis by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.