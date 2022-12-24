Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $14.11 Million Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,326 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 311.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $1,773,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.69. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

