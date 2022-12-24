Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 723,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 44,763,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

CCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.