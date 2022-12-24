Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $534.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.99.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

