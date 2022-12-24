YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $247.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.88. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.