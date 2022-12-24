YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNI opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

