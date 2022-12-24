Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 5,383 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

