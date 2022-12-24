Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 838 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,210.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $338.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $582.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.91. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

