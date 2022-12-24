Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,077,180.70 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $1,077,180.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $1,243,689.32.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62.

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,518.12.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,514.86.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,073,821.24.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $127.22 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $399.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of -142.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.85.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.