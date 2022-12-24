Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 2,797 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 674,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.