Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $99,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.