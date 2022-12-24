The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

