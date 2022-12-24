AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

