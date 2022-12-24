iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

