Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.