Drake & Associates LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Drake & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

