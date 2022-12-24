Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 8,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 147.1% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Visa by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 126,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

V opened at $205.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.17 and its 200-day moving average is $201.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

